Andhra Pradesh CM Unveils 'Vision Visakha' To Catapult Visakhapatnam Into Global Metropolis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled 'Vision Visakha', a roadmap for developing Visakhapatnam into a global metropolis and an economic growth engine to compete with cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Envisioning an iconic secretariat building, stadium, convention centre, institute for emerging technologies and other futuristic initiatives, the chief minister noted that the port city can be pitched at a global scale to attract the world's eyeballs.

"What is the vision for Vizag? We need to have a 10-year vision. We would have to own the city and christen the city as the executive capital. We need to have a roadmap, which is workable. It cannot be a roadmap where we just dream big and yet achieve nothing," said Reddy, addressing a meeting here.