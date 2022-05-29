Sunday, May 29, 2022
Aadhaar Authority Warns People Against Sharing Photocopies, Cites Misuse

The authority has suggested the use of masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number.

Aadhaar cards (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Updated: 29 May 2022 2:05 pm

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organisations citing its misuse.

The authority has suggested the use of masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number that can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The existence of any Aadhaar number can be verified at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar.

To verify offline, one can scan the QR code on eAadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card using a QR code scanner in the mAadhaar mobile application, informed UIDAI as per the reports.

Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download an e-Aadhaar.  However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer," added the release.

"Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person.

Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016.

If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," it added as per the reports by NDTV.

National Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) Aadhaar Number E-Aadhaar User License QR Code Aadhaar Card Aadhaar Authority MAadhaar India
