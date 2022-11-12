Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Many Want To Become CM': Congress Chief Pratibha Singh At Himachal Pradesh Polling

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress MP Virbhadra Singh, cast her vote along with her son in the Rampur Constituency, Shimla. 

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 12:45 pm

Congress MP and state party chief Pratibha Singh appealed to the voters of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development and work. She further said that she was sure that the Congress will win 40-45 seats in the 68-seat Assembly. 

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress MP Virbhadra Singh, cast her vote along with her son in the Rampur Constituency, Shimla. 

Vikramaditya, a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural, was entrusted by the Congress once again and given a ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Mehta, Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur.

 "We would like to request the people to take Himachal forward and cast their votes in the public interest, in the interest of Himachal Pradesh - to make it the best state in the country," Vikramaditya Singh said.

'Many want to be CM'

Pratibha Singh, who was entrusted with the party leadership after the demise of her husband said that many MLAs in the state want to become the chief minister, although she does not share similar ambitions. 

According to a report by NDTV, Singh said, "Many people in the Congress want to become Chief Minister, but I am not very ambitious."

Singh also asserted that Congress would get back to power because it has strived to work for the people in the past years despite the difficulties faced following the death of her husband. 

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll today.

Related stories

Himachal Elections 2022: Decades Of Congress Dominance In The Land Of Apples, Theog, Has BJP's Hopes Dipping

Himachal Pradesh Will Vote For OPS, Employment: Rahul Gandhi

'Mujhe Yaad Rakhna': Posters Of Virbhadra Singh Come Up Across Himachal Pradesh, Is This Congress's Last Trump Card?

The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm and the Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in far flung areas.

Tags

National Pratibha Singh Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Himachal Pradesh Elections Rampur Constituency Shimla Congress Chief
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material