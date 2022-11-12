'Many Want To Become CM': Congress Chief Pratibha Singh At Himachal Pradesh Polling

Congress MP and state party chief Pratibha Singh appealed to the voters of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development and work. She further said that she was sure that the Congress will win 40-45 seats in the 68-seat Assembly.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress MP Virbhadra Singh, cast her vote along with her son in the Rampur Constituency, Shimla.

Vikramaditya, a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural, was entrusted by the Congress once again and given a ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Mehta, Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur.

"We would like to request the people to take Himachal forward and cast their votes in the public interest, in the interest of Himachal Pradesh - to make it the best state in the country," Vikramaditya Singh said.

'Many want to be CM'

Pratibha Singh, who was entrusted with the party leadership after the demise of her husband said that many MLAs in the state want to become the chief minister, although she does not share similar ambitions.

According to a report by NDTV, Singh said, "Many people in the Congress want to become Chief Minister, but I am not very ambitious."

Singh also asserted that Congress would get back to power because it has strived to work for the people in the past years despite the difficulties faced following the death of her husband.

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll today.

The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm and the Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in far flung areas.