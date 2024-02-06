Super Bowl Ads Playing Safe, Fear of Backlash Has Brands Rethinking

The shift towards more conservative advertising strategies is evident in the types of commercials expected to air during the game. While some ads may still aim to shock or surprise viewers, the majority will focus on entertaining and comforting audiences. Celebrity endorsements will play a significant role, with well-known figures such as Kate McKinnon, Tina Fey, Jason Momoa, and LL Cool J expected to feature prominently in commercials.

Moreover, advertisers are opting for shorter ad lengths, with most commercials sticking to the traditional 30-second or 60-second format. This marks a departure from recent years when longer ads were more common, allowing for elaborate storytelling and celebrity cameos.

The decision to adopt a more cautious approach stems from several factors, including the heightened sensitivity of today's consumers and the pervasive influence of social media. Advertisers are acutely aware of the potential for negative reactions to their commercials, as any misstep could result in significant damage to their brands.