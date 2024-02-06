Super Bowl Ads Playing Safe, Fear of Backlash Has Brands Rethinking

Amidst the excitement building up for Super Bowl LVIII, advertisers are preparing to showcase their creativity and capture audience attention during the big game. However, this year's advertising landscape appears to be more cautious compared to previous years.
Traditionally, the Super Bowl has provided a platform for brands to take risks and push the boundaries of creativity. In past years, advertisers have produced memorable commercials that sparked conversations and controversy. However, in 2024, advertisers are treading carefully, mindful of the potential backlash that could arise from provocative or polarizing content.
The shift towards more conservative advertising strategies is evident in the types of commercials expected to air during the game. While some ads may still aim to shock or surprise viewers, the majority will focus on entertaining and comforting audiences. Celebrity endorsements will play a significant role, with well-known figures such as Kate McKinnon, Tina Fey, Jason Momoa, and LL Cool J expected to feature prominently in commercials.
Moreover, advertisers are opting for shorter ad lengths, with most commercials sticking to the traditional 30-second or 60-second format. This marks a departure from recent years when longer ads were more common, allowing for elaborate storytelling and celebrity cameos.
The decision to adopt a more cautious approach stems from several factors, including the heightened sensitivity of today's consumers and the pervasive influence of social media. Advertisers are acutely aware of the potential for negative reactions to their commercials, as any misstep could result in significant damage to their brands.
One example of the repercussions of a marketing misstep is Anheuser-Busch InBev's experience with a Bud Light campaign that inadvertently sparked controversy. The company's attempt to attract new consumers by sending personalized cans of Bud Light to influencers backfired, leading to boycotts and a decline in sales.
In light of these challenges, advertisers are focusing on themes of nostalgia, humor, and emotion to resonate with audiences. By tapping into consumers' collective memories and delivering content that evokes positive emotions, brands hope to create memorable and impactful advertising experiences.
However, despite the overall trend towards more conservative advertising, a few advocacy organizations will use the Super Bowl as a platform to address sensitive issues. He Gets Us and The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will air ads during the game, aiming to spark conversations and promote social change.