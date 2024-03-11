United States

Skier's Fatal Fall Highlights Perilous Conditions In Mount Washington's Tuckerman Ravine

Madison Saltsburg's death underscores challenges faced by adventurers on New Hampshire's highest peak amid treacherous terrain.

O
Outlook International Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
AP
File Photo Photo: AP
info_icon

Mount Washington's Tuckerman Ravine, known for its challenging terrain, turned deadly on Saturday when a 20-year-old skier lost her life after a harrowing fall down the steep slope. Madison Saltsburg's tragic death underscored the perilous conditions that confronted adventurers on New Hampshire's highest peak over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Saltsburg fell approximately 600 vertical feet (183 meters) down the ravine, succumbing to her injuries in the afternoon. Two other skiers suffered severe injuries after tumbling and striking rocks and ice, while numerous other falls were witnessed throughout the day, though without resulting in serious harm.

CindySnacks - null
Long Island Vegan Bakery Under Investigation For Allegedly Passing Off Dunkin' Doughnuts As Own

BY Outlook International Desk

Rescue efforts were further complicated by stormy and icy conditions, with snow and heavy winds hindering the operations. Despite the challenging circumstances, emergency personnel and snow rangers braved the elements to respond to the incidents on the mountain.

Tuckerman Ravine, a vertical glacial slope on Mount Washington's southeast face, is renowned among expert skiers and snowboarders for its exhilarating challenges. However, the mountain's notorious reputation for rapid and unpredictable weather changes often necessitates rescue operations.

Large waves pound the beach and coast in Hampton(File) - Getty images
Winter Storm Brings Coastal Flooding Chaos To Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

BY Outlook International Desk

Just a day before Saltsburg's tragic accident, three individuals encountered trouble on the mountain, resulting in two non-life-threatening injuries that required rescue assistance. The treacherous conditions on Mount Washington have proven perilous for adventurers, with recent incidents including a hiker from Kentucky who had to be rescued after sustaining injuries and becoming hypothermic.

The unpredictable nature of Mount Washington serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with backcountry skiing and hiking in rugged terrains. As rescue efforts continue and safety precautions are reinforced, authorities emphasize the importance of preparedness and vigilance for those venturing into the wilderness.

Tags

Death

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement