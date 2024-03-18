NYC's Dog Cafe Reopens Following $250K Donation From Locals

New York's spot for dog lovers, Boris & Horton, has wagged its tail back to life this week, much to the delight of its furry patrons and their humans. After announcing its heartbreaking closure in February, the cafe has bounced back thanks to the overwhelming support of residents who rallied together to keep its doors open.
Logan Mikhly, co-owner of Boris & Horton alongside her father Coppy Holzman, described the reopening as a joyous occasion akin to returning to school after summer vacation. "We're all re-energized, so excited to see each other and the customers again," she shared.
The decision to close the beloved canine-friendly cafes in East Village and Williamsburg stemmed from financial struggles. Despite nearly six-and-a-half years of success in fostering a vibrant community, the expenses of running a business in New York City, compounded by the unique costs of catering to dogs, became overwhelming.
"We were very successful in building a nice community. But having a business in New York City, and all of the extra costs that come with Health Department compliance, being a dog-friendly business, extra staff, dishes and towels, paper towels for dog messes – it all adds up. Our revenue was just short of our expenses," explained Holzman.
The announcement left Mikhly feeling disheartened, reflecting on what she perceived as a business failure. However, their loyal customers quickly came to the rescue, raising an astounding $250,000 to save Boris & Horton from permanent closure.
"I think we knew people were going to be sad, but the outpouring of support, the fact that people mobilized on our behalf extremely quickly … was just beyond my wildest dreams," Mikhly expressed.
With this lifeline of funds, Boris & Horton underwent necessary renovations, including new furniture, air conditioners, and paint jobs, and brought on additional staff to ensure a sustainable future. Both locations reopened their doors on Monday to a warm reception.
To sustain operations, the cafe now implements a daily visit fee of $10 for canine companions and $5 for those without. Additionally, Boris & Horton plans to host evening events such as comedy shows, trivia nights, and singles mixers, promising a fun-filled experience for all.
"We love our customers and it just so happens that they love us. Things are going really well this week," shared Holzman, brimming with gratitude for the community's unwavering support.