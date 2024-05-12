Miss USA And Miss Teen USA Resign Just Days Apart. What's Happening?

In a letter addressed to the Miss USA organization and obtained by CNN, Voigt outlined a litany of grievances, painting a troubling picture of her tenure as Miss USA. She described a toxic work environment perpetuated by CEO Laylah Rose, alleging instances of bullying, harassment, and slander. Voigt's letter also highlighted failures in the organization's obligations, including the provision of promised accommodations and support. She added that she is now in treatment for anxiety and that she’s experienced “heart palpitations, full body shakes, loss of appetite, unintentional weight loss, loss of sleep, loss of hair, and more.”