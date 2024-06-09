United States

Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth

Recent controversy surrounds Sara Milliken, winner of the Miss National American Alabama title, sparking debates on pageant titles, cyberbullying, and body image. The spotlight on Milliken's weight and the misrepresentation of her title as 'Miss Alabama' have ignited national discussion.

National American Miss/ Instagram
Sara Milliken, National American Miss Alabama Photo: National American Miss/ Instagram
info_icon

An Atmore woman who won a state pageant title finds herself in the spotlight, but not for the reasons she likely anticipated. Sara Milliken dedicated eight years to securing the crown of Miss National American Alabama. After three attempts, she finally achieved her goal in May 2024. However, her interview with WKRG in Mobile sparked a viral response for unexpected reasons.

Observers swiftly began to highlight a conspicuous detail: Milliken's weight, leading to widespread discussion.

One week following Milliken's appearance on WKRG, the station aired another segment, labeling it their "#1 story," addressing what they termed cyberbullying. In the coverage, they erroneously referred to her as "Miss Alabama," a title she does not hold.

“How many days in a row are you going to report something on her?” questioned Jordan Evans on Facebook. “Your credibility as a professional news agency is coming into question.”

Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt - @noeliavoigt on Instagram
Miss USA And Miss Teen USA Resign Just Days Apart. What's Happening?

BY Outlook International Desk

Promptly, national media outlets followed suit, continuing to label Milliken as "Miss Alabama." However, this misrepresentation of her title has garnered significant attention, including from former Miss Alabama Amie Beth Shaver.

In conversation with a media outlet, Shaver clarified that there exists only one Miss Alabama title, reserved for the pageant affiliated with the Miss America organization. Additionally, there's Miss Alabama USA, which sends contestants to the Miss USA competition.

“Miss America now is 101 years old and then Miss USA, which goes on the Miss Universe pageant,” Shaver explained. “But this National American Miss, no one has heard of it. I don't even know what it is.”

Shaver emphasized that the rights to the "Miss Alabama" title belong to Miss America, making it inappropriate to use this title for any other pageant.

“If you are a pageant person, you're only going to participate in either Miss America or Miss USA,” Shaver added.

Stephanie Skinner - Instagram
Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Declines Crown After Winner Resigns

BY Outlook International Desk

The National American Miss pageant offers scholarships, self-care products, and other rewards to its winners, focusing on promoting positive self-image.

Milliken addressed some of the comments regarding her weight on Instagram.

“The things some people were saying truly was disgusting,” she wrote. “I choose not to dwell on that. However, there is an important to be had and I feel that as a titleholder it would be extremely irresponsible for me not to address the ‘second part’ of this story.”

She continued, “I feel often times people resort to Cyberbullying because it doesn’t feel real. It’s just words on a screen right? It can’t possibly cause physical harm? Wrong. Victims of cyberbullying are twice more likely to engage in self harm and suicidal behaviors.”

Although she stated that she didn't experience suicidal thoughts herself, she reminded those who do to seek help by calling 988.

'Panda Dogs': Chow Chows Dyed To Look Like Baby Pandas - Newsflare
Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; JP Nadda, Khattar And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  3. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  4. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
  5. Six Army Soldiers Killed In Terrorist Attack In Pak: Police
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  2. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  3. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
  4. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Welcome Baby Girl, Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident And More
  5. Ram Charan Starts Shooting For Final Leg Of ‘Game Changer’ In Rajahmundry
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  3. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  4. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
  5. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu To Lead India In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Against Qatar
World News
  1. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  2. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  3. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  4. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
  5. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; JP Nadda, Khattar And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown