International Women’s Day: Celebrating America’s Pioneering Women Who Made America Great!

Throughout history, American women have shattered glass ceilings, defied expectations, and left an indelible mark on the nation's social, political, and cultural landscape. Here are just a few of the many who have profoundly influenced the course of American history:
1. Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902)
A tireless advocate for women's rights, Stanton co-founded the National Woman Suffrage Association with Susan B. Anthony in 1851. She played a pivotal role in the decades-long fight for suffrage, authoring the influential "Declaration of Sentiments" in 1848, a document demanding equal rights for women that became a cornerstone of the movement. Beyond suffrage, Stanton also championed issues like divorce reform and property rights for women.
2. Belva Lockwood (1830-1917)
Shattering barriers in the legal world, Lockwood became the first woman admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1879. This victory came after years of struggle, as she was initially denied admission due to her gender. Undeterred, Lockwood lobbied for legislation granting women the right to practice law, paving the way for future generations of female attorneys. Her presidential runs in 1884 and 1888, though unsuccessful, brought national attention to the issue of women's suffrage and political participation.
3. Susanna Salter (1858-1930)
In 1889, Susanna Salter made history by becoming the first woman mayor in the United States when she was elected to lead the small town of Argonia, Kansas. Her victory, achieved despite facing significant prejudice, symbolized a shift in political participation and inspired other women to seek public office. Salter went on to become a vocal advocate for women's rights and temperance reform.
4. Laura Eisenhuth (1850-1934)
Eisenhuth defied limitations in the political arena when she was elected Superintendent of Public Instruction for North Dakota in 1898. This victory solidified her place as the first woman elected to a statewide executive office in the entire nation. Eisenhuth, a passionate educator, championed progressive reforms in the state's education system, focusing on improving teacher training and curriculum development.
5. Martha Hughes Cannon (1857-1931)
In 1896, Utah became the first state to elect a woman to its senate when Martha Hughes Cannon secured a seat. A strong proponent of education and women's suffrage, Cannon introduced and advocated for legislation that addressed these issues. She also played a key role in establishing Utah's first juvenile court system. Her legacy extends beyond politics, as she was also a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.
6. Sally Ride (1951-2012)
In 1983, America witnessed the groundbreaking feat of Sally Ride becoming the first American woman to journey into space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. This achievement shattered barriers in the scientific community, particularly within NASA's astronaut program, which had previously been an exclusively male domain. Ride's mission inspired future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM fields, and she became a powerful advocate for science education throughout her life.
7. Edith Wharton (1862-1937)
A literary titan, Edith Wharton captivated audiences with her poignant novels that explored the complexities of New York's upper class. In 1921, she became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her masterpiece, "The Age of Innocence." Wharton's keen observations of social mores and her masterful use of language continue to influence American literature. Beyond her novels, she was also a vocal critic of societal norms and a champion for women's rights.
Advertisement
8. Aretha Franklin (1942-2018)
The "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, captivated the world with her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence. Her iconic songs like "Respect" and"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" became anthems of empowerment, influencing generations of musicians and shaping the landscape of American music. In 1987, she became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to her enduring influence. Franklin's music not only transcended genres but also served as a powerful voice for the Civil Rights Movement, addressing themes of racial equality and social justice.
9. Amelia Earhart (1897-1937)
A pioneer in aviation, Amelia Earhart became a household name in 1932 when she accomplished the daring feat of becoming the first woman, and only the second person ever, to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Her adventurous spirit and her commitment to breaking aviation records left a lasting legacy, inspiring countless others, particularly young women, to pursue careers in aviation. Earhart's disappearance during her attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1937 only added to her mystique, solidifying her place as a legendary figure in aviation history.
10. Ursula von der Leyen (born 1958)
In 2019, Ursula von der Leyen became the first woman president of the European Commission, a powerful position overseeing legislation for over 450 million Europeans. She possesses a distinguished career in German politics, having served as Minister of Defence from 2013 to 2019. Von der Leyen's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly noteworthy, as she spearheaded the European Union's response to the crisis, including securing vaccines and economic recovery measures.
11. Wilma Mankiller (1945-2010)
A champion for indigenous rights and social justice, Wilma Mankiller became the first woman Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation in 1985. During her historic tenure, she implemented progressive policies that focused on economic development, healthcare, and education within the Cherokee Nation. Mankiller's leadership transcended tribal boundaries, as she became a respected voice on national and international stages, advocating for indigenous rights and environmental protection.
12. Beatrix Farrand (1872-1959)
Pioneering landscape architect Beatrix Farrand designed over 100 gardens, including the White House's East Garden. Self-taught, she became the only woman founder of the American Society of Landscape Architects in 1899, and Princeton's first consulting architect in 1912. Her designs continue to shape America's outdoor spaces. (59 words)