International Women’s Day: Celebrating America’s Pioneering Women Who Made America Great!

9. Amelia Earhart (1897-1937)

A pioneer in aviation, Amelia Earhart became a household name in 1932 when she accomplished the daring feat of becoming the first woman, and only the second person ever, to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Her adventurous spirit and her commitment to breaking aviation records left a lasting legacy, inspiring countless others, particularly young women, to pursue careers in aviation. Earhart's disappearance during her attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1937 only added to her mystique, solidifying her place as a legendary figure in aviation history.