Gray Whale Resurfaces In Atlantic After 200 Years, Stuns Marine Researchers

A gray whale, believed to have vanished from the Atlantic Ocean for over two centuries, was sighted swimming near Nantucket last week, leaving marine experts astonished and overjoyed by the unexpected encounter.

Gray whales, typically thriving along the Pacific Coast, have been absent from Atlantic waters since the 1700s. However, in a series of increasingly surprising events, a gray whale was initially spotted off the coast of Florida in December.

Experts now speculate that the recent sighting near Nantucket might indeed be the same individual, as indicated by a press release from the New England Aquarium.

The remarkable discovery was made by the New England Aquarium's aerial survey team on Friday, March 1. The team managed to capture photographs of the elusive creature as it gracefully dove and surfaced, documenting its presence in the region.