'Dune: Part Two' Conquers International Box Office With $178.5 Million Debut

Movie theaters were in need of rescue, and "Dune: Part Two" is fulfilling that role admirably. With sandworms, stunning visuals on the big screen, and the magnetic presence of Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga dominated the North American box office this weekend, raking in $81.5 million in ticket sales, as per studio estimates on Sunday.
On the international front, it amassed $97 million, contributing to a global debut of $178.5 million.
Mary Parent, a producer on both "Dune" films and chairman of worldwide production at Legendary, commented, “Denis made a really extraordinary and special film and its been really exciting to see people respond. It was made for the big screen and it feels like it’s being received as a cinematic event.”
This marks the inaugural blockbuster of 2024, providing a much-needed boost for theater owners. While some films released in December, such as Warner Bros.' "Wonka" (featuring Chalamet) and Sony's romantic comedy "Anyone But You," have sustained earnings, the box office has experienced a lull. Throughout the initial two months of 2024, no films have surpassed the $100 million mark domestically. Leading the earnings chart during this period are "The Beekeeper," "Bob Marley: One Love," and "Mean Girls."
"Dune 2" capitalized on its outstanding reviews (achieving a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) within a market that lacked significant competition. Warner Bros. released the film across 4,071 venues in the U.S. and Canada, where it received top marks from audiences on PostTrak and an A CinemaScore overall. Exit data reveals that during the opening weekend, 59% of ticket buyers were male, and 64% were aged 25 or older. The sequel's financing primarily came from Legendary, and while its production budget was initially estimated to be around $122 million, it's now closer to $190 million.
Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' domestic distribution president, remarked, “It really captured the marketplace. It’s a cultural moment globally.”
Nearly half (48%) of the opening weekend revenue came from premium large format screens such as IMAX and 70mm. This represented a March milestone for IMAX, contributing $18.5 million to the total earnings. Villeneuve opted to film using IMAX cameras. In contrast to "Oppenheimer," which was shot digitally, "Dune 2" also had the opportunity to produce film prints due to the strike delay, and this traditional film format is attracting significant interest from audiences.
“Our most iconic film locations are virtually sold out for weeks,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.
The $81.5 million opening weekend is also a milestone for director Villeneuve and stars Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Originally slated for an October 2023 release, Warner Bros. postponed the film to March due to the Hollywood strikes, which would have hindered the promotional efforts involving its star-studded cast. For the past month, the global promotional tour has been in full swing, sparking discussions through engaging interviews, the buzzworthy sandworm-inspired popcorn bucket, and striking fashion statements from the youthful and stylish cast, culminating in Zendaya's standout silver cyborg ensemble (a vintage Mugler) in London. The tour has included stops in Mexico City, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, and New York City.
“We worked very hard to be ready for that (original) date but we very much felt that, especially with this incredible cast, that it was worth waiting for,” Parent said.
Goldstein noted that there was “a lot of debate” regarding whether to release the film during the strikes, but they recognized the necessity of having the cast fully involved to bring the movie to its full potential.
“You don’t make movie stars any place other than theaters,” Goldstein said. “Cinemas, on the big screen with the big sound and that shared experience makes a big star, or show the talent of a big star anyway.”
The first installment of "Dune" debuted under complex circumstances in October 2021. It was part of Warner Bros.' contentious strategy to simultaneously release major films in theaters and on its streaming platform. Despite this, it exceeded $40 million in its opening weekend and ultimately grossed over $400 million worldwide.
“Denis Villeneuve is up there with Christopher Nolan as a filmmaker whose name alone inspires people to go to the movie theater,” remarked Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.
He added that this weekend's performance “moves the needle in a big way.”
Leading into the weekend, the box office was down approximately 20% compared to the same period last year (when "Avatar: The Way of Water," a 2022 release, was driving ticket sales). This year's closest equivalent, "Wonka," has been successful but hasn't reached the same level as "Avatar 2." Following the "Dune" weekend, the deficit is expected to decrease to around 13%.
“It shows how important one movie can be to the overall health of the industry,” Dergarabedian said. “But this is not a one-hit wonder for March. It’s a momentum business. Now we’re going to get the wind back in the sails as we head further into March, April and the summer movie season.”
Warner Bros. is among the studios poised to follow up swiftly with another major release, starting with "Godzilla x Kong" at the end of March, followed by "Furiosa" in May, the sequel to "Beetlejuice" in September, and the sequel to "Joker" in October.
“This is our year,” stated Goldstein. “Exhibitors are fighting for their lives but we can be clever and collaborative with them to keep our business relevant to audiences.”
Ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at theaters in the U.S. and Canada are estimated by Comscore. Final domestic figures will be available on Monday.
"Dune: Part Two" - $81.5 million.
"Bob Marley: One Love" - $7.4 million.
"Ordinary Angels" - $3.9 million.
"Madame Web" - $3.2 million.
"The Chosen: Season 4, Episodes 7-8" - $3.2 million.
"Migration" - $2.5 million.
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashi" - $2.1 million.
"Wonka" - $1.7 million.
"Argylle" - $1.4 million.
"The Beekeeper" - $1.1 million.