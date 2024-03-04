'Dune: Part Two' Conquers International Box Office With $178.5 Million Debut

Mary Parent, a producer on both "Dune" films and chairman of worldwide production at Legendary, commented, “Denis made a really extraordinary and special film and its been really exciting to see people respond. It was made for the big screen and it feels like it’s being received as a cinematic event.”

This marks the inaugural blockbuster of 2024, providing a much-needed boost for theater owners. While some films released in December, such as Warner Bros.' "Wonka" (featuring Chalamet) and Sony's romantic comedy "Anyone But You," have sustained earnings, the box office has experienced a lull. Throughout the initial two months of 2024, no films have surpassed the $100 million mark domestically. Leading the earnings chart during this period are "The Beekeeper," "Bob Marley: One Love," and "Mean Girls."