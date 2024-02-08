Airline Will Start Weighing Passengers In Addition To Luggage To Calculate ‘Flight Balance’

Finnair, Finland's leading airline, has unveiled a new initiative to weigh passengers alongside their luggage, aiming to enhance flight safety through improved balance calculations. This move, set to be implemented on a voluntary basis until May, is part of Finnair's strategy to optimize aircraft balance and ensure compliance with maximum weight limits.

According to Finnair's statement, the airline will collect data by weighing willing customers and their carry-on baggage at the departure gate. Emphasizing that the process is voluntary and anonymous, Finnair assures passengers that the collected data will solely be utilized for optimizing current aircraft balance calculations, with no utilization of personal information.

Satu Munnukka, head of Finnair's ground processes, underscored the airline's commitment to privacy, affirming that passenger data will not be linked to personal information. Finnair reassures passengers that no names or booking numbers will be requested from those volunteering for the weighing process.