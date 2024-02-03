Prince Vittorio Emanuele Of Savoy Passes Away At 86 In Geneva

Born on February 12, 1937, in Naples, Vittorio Emanuele was the son of Umberto, Prince of Piedmont, who later briefly became Umberto II, and Princess Marie-Jose of Belgium. Umberto II's rule over Italy lasted only 34 days after his father's abdication in an effort to salvage the monarchy, which had suffered due to his support for Benito Mussolini's fascist regime during World War II.