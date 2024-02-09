The Election Commission of Pakistan shared the first results of the 2024 elections on Friday morning, more than 10 hours after voting ended. The announcement came amid claims of manipulation, unrest and a countrywide mobile phone service shutdown.

ECP's Special Secretary, Zafar Iqbal, disclosed the preliminary results during a press briefing in Islamabad at around 3 am on Friday. Among the key winners and losers are Nawaz Sharif, who won in Lahore and Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Azeez who lost his seat in the same city.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which announced results from 20 National Assembly (NA) seats on Friday, the independent candidates backed by PTI won 10 seats till now while the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party secured victories on five NA seats each.