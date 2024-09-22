Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls

Following his win, Dissanayake took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the nation, calling for unity and expressing gratitude to the people who supported him. In his message, he said: "The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us."