The Israeli military on Monady announced the resignation of the head of its intelligence corps in response to Hamas' attack on October 7.
Aharon Haliwa, the head of Israel's military intelligence, is the first senior Israeli figure to resign due to the failures related to Hamas' attack.
In October, Haliwa admitted responsibility for failing to prevent the attack, which broke Israel's strong defenses.
The war has killed at least 34,097 Palestinians and wounded another 76,980, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count but says at least two-thirds have been children and women.
It also says the real toll is likely higher as many bodies are stuck beneath the rubble or in areas that medics cannot reach.
According to AP reports, Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the militants fight in dense, residential neighbourhoods.
The military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children. The military says it has killed over 13,000 Hamas fighters, without providing evidence.