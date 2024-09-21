In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins

Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Waitresses carry beer mugs in the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
A woman sells Pretzels at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Waitresses carry traditional food plates at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Visitors wait in the tent of the Hacker-Pschorr brewery the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer at the Hofbraehaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Young visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
People run to enter the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
A waitress carrying beer mugs in the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
A waitress prepares beer mugs in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.