Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Five People Die In Road Accident In Nepal

At least five people died and nine others were injured when their vehicle veered off a hilly road in Western Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:43 pm

At least five people died and nine others were injured when their vehicle veered off a hilly road in Western Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Ullani in the Darchula district when the vehicle was heading towards the district headquarters of Khalanga from Gokuleshor.

The injured have been taken to Gokuleshor hospital for medical treatment, police said.

A team of police personnel from the nearby police post has been mobilized for the rescue operation, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

