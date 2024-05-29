US Congress Supports Crypto Markets - Invest In These Altcoins Before Market Explosion

It's called stake-to-bridge and this is how it works; Investors who wish to be part of the new Sponge V2 must first purchase and stake Sponge Token. When they do so the same amount of $SPONGEV2 is also purchased and stored for them. Once the total allocation of $SPONGE is sold out then version two will launch. Investors can then claim their tokens and the 162% staking rewards that they get for buying now.