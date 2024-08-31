Hub4Business

Near Protocol and Notcoin Lose Steam While Intel Markets Presale Nears $200k Milestone

This newcomer, IntelMarkets (INTL), is at the doorstep of its $200k presale milestone leaving established players like Near Protocol (NEAR) and Notcoin (NOT) in the dust behind.

The cryptocurrency world is hard to steer through, here competitions are fierce and the stakes are high and two established giants, Near Protocol (NEAR) and Notcoin (NOT) are feeling the heat of this tough competition. As these, once-dominating projects struggle to maintain momentum, a new star has taken over the crypto world.

IntelMarkets (INTL), a revolutionary AI-trading platform, which is rapidly gaining investors attention and leaving its competitors in the dust. With its presale now nearing the $200k milestone, IntelMarkets (INTL) is cementing its position in the crypto market. Let’s dive into the details and see what the hype is about.

Near Protocol (NEAR): A Tough Year, But a Bright Future?

Near Protocol (NEAR) has had a difficult year, with the Near Protocol price dropping dramatically. But so far, NEAR has made tremendous breakthroughs in technology, such as integrating with Bitcoin via the Bitcoin Light Client.

Despite a notable price rally earlier this month on the news of Bitcoin integration, the Near Protocol (NEAR) price has been having difficulty holding the $4.2 support level. The Near Protocol price may rise substantially higher from support around $4, according to analysts, but a breakthrough above the resistance level of $5.00 will be necessary for a comeback in the coming weeks.

Currently, NEAR is trading around $4.4, down 6.7% in the last 24 hours and 8.3% in the last seven days. Despite these bearish metrics, a few analysts are bullish about NEAR price prediction predicting that NEAR would soon cross the resistance and reclaim $5.5 support level.

Is Notcoin (NOT) Dead? Price Crashes After Telegram CEO's Arrest

The Notcoin (NOT) price chart displays a negative trend, with the price now moving in a descending channel at $0.008885. This channel, which has lower highs and lower lows, implies that downward pressure will continue.

Additionally, NOT is getting close to a support area that has previously seen buying activity arise at the $0.0085 level. This support zone may act as a possible foundation for a reversal if sufficient buying momentum builds up.

Telegram CEO, Durov's arrest has significantly affected Notcoin (NOT), resulting in a decline in trading activity. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of active addresses trading NOT has decreased by 76% in the last week. Moreover, there has been a 77% decrease in the generation of new addresses for trade.

These numbers show an alarming drop in investor interest and market participation. With fewer transactions, the altcoin's liquidity and general optimism around the project have decreased, indicating that its value may fall further in the coming days.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The AI Trading Platform That's Beating the Odds

As prominent projects have failed to live up to the return on investments and innovative roadmaps that were once marketed, investors are increasingly searching for innovation in other places, such as IntelMarkets (INTL).

By utilizing artificial intelligence on the blockchain, this trading platform gives regular traders access to technologies that were previously exclusively available to whales and business investors. The platform's simplified tokenomics structure, which guarantees equitable distribution for all investors, has won applause.

Experts have also recognized features such as multichannel analysis generating 99.99% accurate trading signals, a dual-chain model that works on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, and trading robots that help you execute trades easily are important differentiators.

IntelMarkets (INTL) has generated over $180,000 during its current presale round and is expected to sell out of its Stage 1 several weeks ahead of schedule. For traders seeking high-growth prospects in the market, the present price of $0.009 is appealing. The INTL coin may increase by an additional 1,200% merely by listing, given the anticipated $0.11 listing price.

Discover More About Intel Markets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Buy Presale: https://buy.intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets

