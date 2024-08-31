International

NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore

NASA has decided to bring its two astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from space in 2025 instead of now.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore |
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore | Photo: AP
info_icon

NASA has decided to cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck--Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at the International Space Station.

Earlier, Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla's death incident played inside the minds of NASA scientists’ decision to keep astronauts Williams and Wilmore in space for eight months. Chawla and six others died on February 1, 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia broke up and burnt as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.

This is the reason why NASA has taken the decision to bring home astronauts Williams and Wilmore in February 2025, instead of now, in the SpaceX Crew Dragon after engineers spoke their mind about the risks involved in flying the spacecraft in its current condition.

The rover will go up 1,000 feet (305 meters) to the rim of Jezero Crater to dig up rock samples - File image
NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater

BY Associated Press

Earlier as well, the space shuttle Challenger had exploded and killed all crew on January 28, 1986. In all, 14 astronauts reportedly have lost their lives in these accidents.

The two accidents "very much affected the decision" to bring Boeing Starliner back without the astronauts, said NASA chief Bill Nelson, who is himself an astronaut and has been part of the investigations into the two space shuttle accidents, NDTV reported.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at the ISS | - X/@NASA
Sunita Williams' Return To Earth: NASA Shares Update On Starliner Crew

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said "obvious mistakes were made" by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Nelson as per the report said the culture in NASA back then was such that despite junior flight engineers warning of risks, none heard them. "Today, folks are encouraged to speak their minds," he was quoted as saying.

NASA has said the decision to replace the return spacecraft was "unanimous".

"Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and bring Boeing's Starliner home without crewed is the result of our commitment to safety - our core value and our North Star," said Nelson.

NASA cuts 2 from next SpaceX flight to make room for astronauts stuck at space station

NASA has also decided to cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck at the International Space Station, AP reported.

NASA's Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch in September aboard a SpaceX rocket for the orbiting laboratory, the report said.

It added the duo will return with Williams and Wilmore in February. Earlier, NASA decided it's too risky for Williams and Wilmore to fly home in their Boeing Starliner capsule, marred by thruster troubles and helium leaks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  4. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Visits Apple, Google, Microsoft Offices In US
  2. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  2. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  3. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  4. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
  5. 'Elon Musk Showed Total Disrespect': Top Brazilian Judge Orders Suspension Of X Platform
Latest Stories
  1. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  2. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  3. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  4. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  6. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month