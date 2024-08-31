NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore

NASA has decided to cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck--Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at the International Space Station.
Earlier, Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla's death incident played inside the minds of NASA scientists’ decision to keep astronauts Williams and Wilmore in space for eight months. Chawla and six others died on February 1, 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia broke up and burnt as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.
This is the reason why NASA has taken the decision to bring home astronauts Williams and Wilmore in February 2025, instead of now, in the SpaceX Crew Dragon after engineers spoke their mind about the risks involved in flying the spacecraft in its current condition.
Earlier as well, the space shuttle Challenger had exploded and killed all crew on January 28, 1986. In all, 14 astronauts reportedly have lost their lives in these accidents.
The two accidents "very much affected the decision" to bring Boeing Starliner back without the astronauts, said NASA chief Bill Nelson, who is himself an astronaut and has been part of the investigations into the two space shuttle accidents, NDTV reported.
He said "obvious mistakes were made" by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Nelson as per the report said the culture in NASA back then was such that despite junior flight engineers warning of risks, none heard them. "Today, folks are encouraged to speak their minds," he was quoted as saying.
NASA has said the decision to replace the return spacecraft was "unanimous".
"Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and bring Boeing's Starliner home without crewed is the result of our commitment to safety - our core value and our North Star," said Nelson.
NASA has also decided to cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck at the International Space Station, AP reported.
NASA's Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch in September aboard a SpaceX rocket for the orbiting laboratory, the report said.
It added the duo will return with Williams and Wilmore in February. Earlier, NASA decided it's too risky for Williams and Wilmore to fly home in their Boeing Starliner capsule, marred by thruster troubles and helium leaks.