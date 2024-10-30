Suvoraj Biswas: Visionary Architect Of The Enterprise Generative AI Framework For Robust, Compliant, Scalable Adoption

Suvoraj Biswas first proposed the Enterprise Generative AI Well-Architected Framework and Patterns in his book of the same title. When ChatGPT popularized the enterprise adoption of Generative AI globally, there was no well-architected framework available for building secure, compliant, and privacy-first Gen AI applications in enterprise settings. His book filled that critical gap, providing essential guidance to enterprise teams in developing robust, secure, and highly compliant Gen AI applications by following a well-architected framework and leveraging various patterns to expedite development cycles.