Simpolo Sets New Benchmarks In Ceramic Design At 'Perspective-2025' Event

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware introduced several new collections at the event, each uniquely crafted to combine artistic history with contemporary practicality.

At the annual 'Perspective-2025' product launch, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware revealed its latest offerings to an excited crowd. Over 400 premium dealers and more than 100 architects attended the unveiling event. The Posh+ surface, with its increased abrasive strength, was a standout, crafted to meet the rigorous demands of high-traffic environments like airports and malls.

The company also introduced a range of new collections, including the Venitto and Basaltino lines, which blend artistic heritage with modern functionality.

Revolutionary New Product Lines Unveiled

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware introduced several new collections at the event, each uniquely crafted to combine artistic history with contemporary practicality. Key collections include: 

Glyphstone Collection: Inspired by the ancient art of Petroglyphs, this collection features versatile stone designs available in multiple sizes and thicknesses, offering easy combinations of decors and textures.

Posh+ Surface: This new surface is showcased across three collections: Alchimia, Venitto, and Sparko, each tailored for high-traffic spaces. Posh+ sets a new benchmark for matt surfaces in public applications, with unmatched strength and resilience.

Alchimia Collection: This homogeneous collection is designed with colored flakes across multiple surfaces and sizes, offering a unique fusion of classical alchemy-inspired design with modern aesthetics.

Venitto Collection: Taking inspiration from Italian Venetian terrazzo, this collection features blended colored flakes throughout the body, with a 15mm thickness ideal for heavy-use environments.

Sparko Collection: The Sparko range offers homogeneous products in both 9mm and 15mm thicknesses, available in four surface varieties, including a textured option, providing unparalleled versatility. 

Marmorica Collection: Simpolo’s Marmorica collection brings 12 classic marble designs to life in four sizes and surfaces, with additional textures and bricks complementing the luxurious marble look. 

Basaltino Collection: Inspired by the strength of volcanic basalt stone, the Basaltino collection features 6 modern colors in four sizes, with the StrongX surface offering enhanced durability. 

Rockdeck Collection: Known for its rugged outdoor application, the Rockdeck collection has been enhanced with a new Anti-fall surface, designed to prevent slips and falls, making it an ideal choice for outdoor spaces. 

Commenting on the event’s success, Mr. Jitendra Aghara, Chairman & Managing Director of Simpolo Group, emphasized Simpolo’s ongoing commitment to innovation: “At Simpolo, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of design and functionality. With ‘Perspective-2025,’ we have not only introduced products that are aesthetically appealing but have also ensured they meet the highest standards of durability and safety for our customers. Our new surfaces like Posh+ and Anti-fall are just a glimpse of how we are setting new benchmarks in the ceramics industry.”

Mr. Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer of Simpolo Group, highlighted the company’s focus on customer-centric innovations: “This year’s theme, ‘Fresh from the Past,’ reflects our vision of combining the timeless beauty of historical designs with the practical needs of modern architecture. The overwhelming response from dealers and architects at the event reinforces our belief that Simpolo is not just creating products, but crafting solutions that resonate with the aspirations of today’s consumers and professionals alike.” 

The Perspective-2025 event witnessed an exceptional turnout, with 400+ premium dealers from across the country and more than 100+ leading architects in attendance across the Kerala. The event provided a platform for industry professionals to experience firsthand Simpolo’s latest innovations and interact with the company’s leadership team. 

With an expanding product range that includes surfaces inspired by natural stones, marbles, and homogeneous aesthetics, Simpolo is poised to continue its legacy as a leader in the ceramics industry. By combining beauty, functionality, and durability, the company’s latest offerings cater to the diverse needs of both residential and public spaces. 

For More details visit: https://www.simpolo.net

