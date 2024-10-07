Hub4Business

RSM US LLP Strengthens India Presence with New Gurugram Office And Amplifies Community Impact

RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP (“RSM”) - the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Gurugram, India. Following the previous launch of the Bengaluru office, this expansion highlights RSM’s commitment to sustained growth in the Indian market while providing an opportunity to demonstrate the firm’s dedication to its core value of stewardship, which RSM defines as leaving things better than they find them.

The Gurugram office, located in Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, spreading across 55,000 sq. ft. is equipped with cutting-edge facilities and a modern design. It is crafted to empower people to provide world-class solutions to its clients and aligns with RSM’s hybrid working model, which prioritizes inclusion and innovation.

In coordination with the new office opening, RSM US’s team in India recently held its third volunteer event as part of the firm’s Power of Love campaign. More than 1,400 RSM professionals participated virtually and in-person in the event, providing digital resources for children with disabilities and supporting local school development by working with NGOs, United Way, and Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini (SSSVV). The team generated a volunteer grant of $56,009 USD through the RSM US Foundation’s Dollars for Doers program, bringing the total raised over the past three years to more than $235,000 USD.

“These efforts represent more than just growth—they symbolize RSM’s commitment to being digital and innovative while pursuing excellence in everything we do as we continue strengthening our operations in India,” said Prasad Balakrishnan, principal with RSM US LLP and leader of RSM US-India. “We’re excited to be growing in India and are proud of our volunteer efforts which are focused on creating equitable communities in education. As we work toward reaching a 5,000-headcount by 2026, we are excited to announce two more office openings later this year.

As RSM continues to expand its footprint in India, the firm remains committed to fostering an inclusive culture and making a positive impact on the communities where the firm’s people live and work.

To learn more about how RSM supports the community, visit the firm’s website.

RSM
About RSM US LLP  

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

www.rsmus.com  

CONTACT: 

Zeenat Saba Khan 

Zeenatsaba.khan@rsmus.com 

+91 7700934947 

Nisha Chandrasekhar 

Nisha.chandrasekhar@rsmus.com 

+91 90944 61006 

