Revolutionizing Software Performance Engineering: The Shanmugasundaram Sivakumar Approach

What does the future hold for performance engineering, and how will agentic AI drive value for organizations?

The future of performance engineering lies in automation and predictive analytics. Agentic AI, which combines autonomous agents with AI-driven insights, will enable organizations to proactively monitor and manage system performance. Imagine an AI that detects potential bottlenecks in real time and resolves them autonomously, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic growth. This technology will not only reduce downtime but also create cost efficiencies by streamlining operations and reducing the human effort required for routine tasks.