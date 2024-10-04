Hub4Business

Revolutionizing Payroll And Benefits Systems: The Role Of AI And Automation

Discover how AI and automation are revolutionizing payroll and benefits systems, driving efficiency, accuracy, and employee satisfaction. Learn from Sasi Kiran Parasa's research on the transformative potential of these technologies in HR management and the future of payroll and benefits administration.

Sasi Kiran Parasa
Sasi Kiran Parasa
info_icon

Technology is reshaping every aspect of business operations, and payroll and benefits systems are undergoing a significant transformation. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into these critical HR functions is proving to be a game-changer, driving unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and employee satisfaction. As organizations seek to streamline processes and reduce the margin for error, AI and automation emerge as powerful tools that not only simplify payroll and benefits management but also offer deeper insights and more personalized experiences for employees. This shift marks a new chapter in the evolution of HR, where the adoption of cutting-edge technologies is no longer optional but essential for staying competitive in a fast-paced business environment.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into payroll and benefits systems is revolutionizing the field. Sasi Kiran Parasa, a prominent researcher, has made significant contributions to understanding how these technologies can transform critical HR functions. His research highlights the profound impact of AI and automation on efficiency, accuracy, and employee satisfaction within payroll and benefits management.

The traditional approach to managing payroll and benefits has long been burdened by manual processes, time-consuming tasks, and a high risk of errors. He adds, “However, as businesses increasingly turn to technology to streamline operations, the focus has shifted towards harnessing AI and automation to overcome these challenges.” Parasa’s extensive research, published in leading academic journals, provides a comprehensive view of the transformative potential of these technologies.

Moreover, the adoption of AI and automation in payroll and benefits systems is not just a trend but a necessary evolution, he views. He emphasizes that the complexities of manual payroll management are becoming unsustainable in today’s fast-paced business environment. AI and automation, he argues, offer a solution by simplifying processes, reducing errors, and freeing up HR professionals to focus on more strategic tasks.

Reportedly, in his work for the International Journal of Science and Research, he explores how AI algorithms can significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of payroll systems. By automating routine tasks such as data entry, calculations, and compliance checks, AI minimizes human error and ensures quick, accurate payroll processing. His research includes case studies where companies have successfully implemented AI-driven payroll systems, leading to substantial time savings and improved accuracy.

Beyond payroll, Sasi Kiran’s research also delves into the impact of automation on benefits administration. “In a study published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Computing,” he discusses “how automation can streamline the complex tasks of managing employee benefits, from enrollment to claims processing.” Automation, he notes, can update benefits based on life events, manage compliance with regulations, and provide personalized recommendations to employees, all of which reduce administrative overhead and ensure timely delivery of benefits.

The potential of AI to provide valuable insights that can inform HR decision-making that is highlighted in his work. In a paper for the International Journal of Business and Economic Management Research, he explains how AI can analyze payroll and benefits data to identify trends, predict future needs, and optimize resource allocation. These AI-driven analytics can help HR professionals develop targeted retention strategies and tailor benefits packages more effectively.

Looking ahead, Parasa envisions a future where AI and automation are integral to payroll and benefits management, creating systems that are more efficient, accurate, and aligned with employee needs. However, he cautions that the implementation of these technologies requires careful planning, secure systems, and adequate training for HR professionals. Sasi Kiran Parasa's research offers a compelling vision for the future of HR, where AI and automation play a central role in enhancing payroll and benefits management. His work serves as a valuable guide for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of this digital transformation and unlock the full potential of AI in HR management.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Lock Horns Against WI-W In Dubai
  2. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Porto 3-3 Man United, Europa League: Erik Clarifies Marcus's Half-Time Substitution As Rotation
  2. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United, Premier League: The Numbers Game - Preview And Key Players
  3. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online
  4. Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  5. Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Hung Assembly, Alliances | The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bengal Till Saturday; Moderate Showers In Odisha, Bengaluru
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections
  4. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  5. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Khamenei’s 1st Friday Sermon In 5 Years Draws Thousands; Says ‘Muslim Nations Have A Common Enemy’
  2. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  3. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  4. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  5. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points