Hub4Business

Revolutionizing Marketing Strategy: Senior Manager Saurabh Kumar Drives $35M In Savings With In-House MMM Model And Forecasting Innovations

How Saurabh Kumar’s Data-Driven Innovations at Kraft Heinz Delivered $35M in Marketing Savings and Revolutionized Operational Efficiency.

Saurabh Kumar
Saurabh Kumar
info_icon

In an era where data-driven decision-making has become a cornerstone of successful business strategies, Saurabh Kumar, Senior Manager of Data Science and Marketing Analytics at Kraft Heinz, has emerged as a trailblazer. His innovative approaches to marketing strategy have led to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, culminating in a remarkable $35 million in savings for the global food giant. Kumar’s work not only underscores the power of advanced analytics but also highlights the critical role of in-house solutions in optimizing marketing spend.

Since joining Kraft Heinz in January 2023, Kumar has been at the forefront of the company’s data science initiatives, leading a team of highly skilled data scientists in the Advanced Analytics team. His team’s work spans multiple business units, including marketing, sales, resource allocation, and revenue growth management, contributing over $200 million annually to the company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). Kumar’s leadership in developing data products has empowered Kraft Heinz to make informed, data-driven business decisions that drive growth and efficiency across the organization.

One of Kumar’s most notable achievements is the development of an in-house Media Mix Model (MMM). This sophisticated tool has revolutionized how Kraft Heinz allocates its substantial annual marketing budget of over $350 million across various channels and brands. By providing a data-driven strategy for optimizing the media mix, the MMM has enabled Kraft Heinz to enhance profitability through the strategic reallocation of promotional spend to more efficient channels. This model alone has saved the company an impressive $35 million by identifying and reallocating funds away from less effective marketing channels.

The MMM’s insights have had a far-reaching impact across Kraft Heinz, influencing brand budgets set by the Central Finance team and guiding the e-commerce and retail media network teams. These teams, responsible for managing direct response and display advertising across major retail platforms like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, have benefited from the precise data-driven recommendations generated by Kumar’s model. Furthermore, these insights have been instrumental in helping the sales team allocate funds more effectively for discounts and promotions, maximizing their impact and return on investment.

Kumar’s contributions extend beyond the MMM. His automation of the post-campaign analysis process has led to significant operational efficiencies within Kraft Heinz. Prior to his intervention, evaluating the results of marketing campaigns involved labor-intensive processes that required over six hours of analysis. However, with the introduction of an RShiny-built post-campaign analysis tool, which employs a causal framework, this time has been reduced to just 30 minutes. This dramatic reduction in analysis time has streamlined operations and allowed for quicker decision-making, further enhancing the company’s marketing effectiveness.

In addition to these innovations, Kumar has also developed an in-house household penetration forecast model that has saved Kraft Heinz $100,000 annually. Previously, the company relied on external service providers for this critical forecast, which plays a crucial role in strategic planning and budget optimization. By internalizing this process, Kumar has not only improved the accuracy of the predictions but also enhanced the company’s self-sufficiency, ensuring that resources are allocated more effectively.

Kumar’s expertise extends to assessing retail media networks, a vital component of Kraft Heinz’s strategy for optimizing marketing investments across platforms like Amazon and Instacart. His work ensures that marketing dollars are spent effectively, maximizing ROI and strengthening Kraft Heinz’s market presence.

Through his leadership and innovative approaches, Saurabh Kumar has significantly enhanced Kraft Heinz’s marketing strategy, driving substantial cost savings and positioning the company for continued success in a highly competitive market. His work exemplifies the transformative power of data science in modern business, setting a new standard for efficiency and effectiveness in marketing analytics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  2. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  3. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  4. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  5. England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Arch Rivals Clash In China
  2. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Cheoleon Makes It 2-2 In Third Quarter
  3. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  4. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  2. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  3. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  4. My Lovely Friend Aruna
  5. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  2. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  3. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  4. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  6. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  7. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  8. Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Cheoleon Makes It 2-2 In Third Quarter