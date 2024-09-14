Revolutionizing Marketing Strategy: Senior Manager Saurabh Kumar Drives $35M In Savings With In-House MMM Model And Forecasting Innovations

One of Kumar’s most notable achievements is the development of an in-house Media Mix Model (MMM). This sophisticated tool has revolutionized how Kraft Heinz allocates its substantial annual marketing budget of over $350 million across various channels and brands. By providing a data-driven strategy for optimizing the media mix, the MMM has enabled Kraft Heinz to enhance profitability through the strategic reallocation of promotional spend to more efficient channels. This model alone has saved the company an impressive $35 million by identifying and reallocating funds away from less effective marketing channels.