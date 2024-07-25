Paraskumar Patel On Supply Chain Optimization: Driving Efficiency And Resilience Through Data Analytics

Paraskumar Patel, a Senior Data Engineer at Fractal.ai, has been at the forefront of leveraging data analytics to enhance supply chain efficiency and resilience. His career is distinguished by a series of impactful projects that demonstrate his proficiency in supply chain optimization. At a leading Oil and Gas company, Patel’s team developed a comprehensive tracking and control system for turnaround processes, meticulously accounting for hours, costs, equipment, and materials. This project highlights Patel’s ability to integrate advanced analytics to streamline operations and ensure transparency, which is crucial in complex supply chain environments.