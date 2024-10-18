Nifty 50 Diwali Strategy: Top Stocks For Muhurat Trading 2024

Operating in more than 80 countries, this household name in India reported a consolidated revenue of ₹16,769 crore in FY24, up from ₹16,301 in the previous year. The company's revenue grew at a CAGR of 10% between 2015 and 2024. The demand for snacks and biscuits shoots up during Diwali, as people buy such items for making hampers for gifting purposes. This makes Britannia a potential stock option for Muhurat Trading.