Mumbai's Dining Scene Elevated by Baglami, A Luxurious New Addition In The Heart Of BKC

The culinary landscape of Mumbai has been forever transformed with the grand opening of Baglami, the city's newest luxury fine dining restaurant.

Nestled in the heart of BKC, Mumbai, Baglami welcomed a galaxy of stars from Bollywood and the TV industry for an unforgettable launch event.

Celebrities like Divya Aggarwal, Roshni Walia, Aamir Ali, Shraddha Das, Reem Shaikh, Terence Lewis, Vahbiz Dorabji, Omkar Kapoor, along with renowned singer Ankit Tiwari and musical duo Meet Bros amongst many others, graced the occasion adding glamour and excitement to the night.

Owned by Di Mora’s Siddhant SD, Baglami promises an unparalleled experience where culinary artistry meets opulent ambiance. The restaurant boasts an exquisite menu curated to tantalize even the most discerning palates, offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors. The restaurant’s high-end interior captivates with its sophisticated blend of modern aesthetics and classic luxury, featuring bespoke furnishings and ambient lighting that create an unforgettable dining ambiance.

Speaking at the event, Siddhant SD expressed his excitement saying, "Our vision for Baglami is not just to create a restaurant, but to establish a cultural icon that celebrates Mumbai's vibrant spirit and culinary diversity."

The launch party was an evening of culinary delights and high-spirited entertainment, setting the stage for Baglami to become a coveted destination for Mumbai's elite and international visitors alike.

