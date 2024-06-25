Mumbai's Dining Scene Elevated by Baglami, A Luxurious New Addition In The Heart Of BKC

Owned by Di Mora’s Siddhant SD, Baglami promises an unparalleled experience where culinary artistry meets opulent ambiance. The restaurant boasts an exquisite menu curated to tantalize even the most discerning palates, offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors. The restaurant’s high-end interior captivates with its sophisticated blend of modern aesthetics and classic luxury, featuring bespoke furnishings and ambient lighting that create an unforgettable dining ambiance.