Manas Talukdar – Industry Leader Driving Innovations And Global Adoption In AI And Data Infrastructure

Mr. Manas Talukdar is a seasoned technology leader who has made significant contributions to Artificial Intelligence and Data Infrastructure. His vast experience in AI and large-scale data infrastructure systems has been instrumental in the development of innovative AI and Data products used in mission-critical sectors across the world. Manas's experience spans over a decade and a half in leadership and critical roles for leading enterprise software companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has made key contributions to the preeminent industrial data historian in the world, the PI System, especially ubiquitous throughout the process industry. As Director of Platform Engineering at C3 AI, the leading Enterprise AI company, he founded and led an organization of multiple teams that developed cutting-edge capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and large-scale systems. Currently, Talukdar is the Director of Engineering at Labelbox, a startup building a data-centric AI platform, where he runs platform and product engineering organizations in the US and EU. At Labelbox, Talukdar is driving cutting-edge capabilities of an AI platform that is enabling the development of powerful multi-modal LLMs.