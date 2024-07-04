Manas Talukdar – Industry Leader Driving Innovations And Global Adoption In AI And Data Infrastructure

Mr. Manas Talukdar is a seasoned technology leader who has made significant contributions to Artificial Intelligence and Data Infrastructure. His vast experience in AI and large-scale data infrastructure systems has been instrumental in the development of innovative AI and Data products used in mission-critical sectors across the world. Manas's experience spans over a decade and a half in leadership and critical roles for leading enterprise software companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has made key contributions to the preeminent industrial data historian in the world, the PI System, especially ubiquitous throughout the process industry. As Director of Platform Engineering at C3 AI, the leading Enterprise AI company, he founded and led an organization of multiple teams that developed cutting-edge capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and large-scale systems. Currently, Talukdar is the Director of Engineering at Labelbox, a startup building a data-centric AI platform, where he runs platform and product engineering organizations in the US and EU. At Labelbox, Talukdar is driving cutting-edge capabilities of an AI platform that is enabling the development of powerful multi-modal LLMs.
Throughout his career Talukdar has had an extraordinary impact on the industry through his technical and organizational leadership. The enterprise AI and Data products he has developed are part of critical infrastructure for several industry verticals throughout the world, including the energy sector, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services.
In addition to his superlative professional achievements, Talukdar is a startup mentor at a venture-backed accelerator and other mentoring platforms, guiding industry professionals in AI, Data and engineering leadership. He has filed multiple patents in data processing and machine learning for AI. He often speaks at technical and leadership conferences. He has delivered graduation speech on AI at university commencement ceremonies. He is a technology advisor for AI and Data at expert services firms. As an industry expert, Talukdar has been invited to judge prestigious national and international industry awards. His significant contributions to the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Data Infrastructure have earned him several prestigious awards and honors. This includes winning a Titan business award, Globee Technology awards, Global Recognition Award. As a high-impact industry leader, Talukdar has several professional affiliations, including being a member of the Harvard Business Review advisory council, MIT Technology Review Global Insights Panel, ambassador at the AI Frontier Network, senior member of IEEE, AI 2030 Senior Fellow and Advisory Board member. The Indian Achievers Forum recognized his extraordinary contributions and impact with the esteemed Indian Achiever’s Award.
Talukdar’s focus on balancing cutting-edge innovation with reliability has led to the development of robust systems capable of critical decision-making in real-world applications. His deep experience in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, and his leadership in developing globally adopted products affirm him as a significant figure in the AI and Data domains. The Indian Achiever’s Award is a testament to his extraordinary contributions and significant professional achievements.