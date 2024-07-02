Karishma Tiles: Revolutionising The Surface Industry For Three Decades

Karishma Tiles, founded by the visionary brother duo Sandeep Chadha and Rohit Chadha, later joined by his wife Soniya Chadha, has been a pioneering force in the surface industry for over three decades. The company's journey from producing functional tiles to creating intricate works of art epitomises their innovative spirit and dedication to excellence. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and an extensive network of renowned architects and designers, Karishma Tiles continues to set industry standards. As the festive season approaches and anticipation builds for their 2024 collection, the brand remains at the forefront of design, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to deliver unparalleled beauty and quality.