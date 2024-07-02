Karishma Tiles: Revolutionising The Surface Industry For Three Decades

Karishma Tiles, founded by the visionary brother duo Sandeep Chadha and Rohit Chadha, later joined by his wife Soniya Chadha, has been a pioneering force in the surface industry for over three decades. The company's journey from producing functional tiles to creating intricate works of art epitomises their innovative spirit and dedication to excellence. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and an extensive network of renowned architects and designers, Karishma Tiles continues to set industry standards. As the festive season approaches and anticipation builds for their 2024 collection, the brand remains at the forefront of design, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to deliver unparalleled beauty and quality.
Soniya Chadha, Creative Director at Karishma Tiles discusses the legacy of the company along with the transition which they have witnessed over the years.
1. Who started Karishma Tiles and what was the inspiration behind it?
Karishma Tiles was established by Sandeep Chadha. His innovative spirit and strong leadership set the foundation for the brand's success. Shortly after the company's inception, his younger brother, Rohit Chadha and I joined him. Rohit brought his unique expertise and passion to the venture and I had a keen eye for designs that we can incorporate in our work. Our team has tirelessly worked to expand Karishma Tiles, leveraging our combined dedication and innovative approach to drive the brand's growth and success.
2. Karishma Tiles has been in the industry for decades. Please explain the transition you have witnessed in the surface industry.
Karishma Tiles has been a significant player in the surface industry for over three decades, evolving from producing plain, functional tiles to embracing a more artistic and diverse array of designs. The transformation began when the Sandeep and Rohit became dissatisfied with traditional approaches and decided to infuse an artistic dimension into their products, revolutionising the tile industry.
With the expanding scope of work, I being a commercial art student and software engineer—joined the venture in 2002 where I took charge of backend operations, further driving the creative shift. Today, the tile industry offers a rich variety of artistic options, including highlighter tiles, inlay art, mosaic art, porcelain tiles, subway tiles, glass tiles, printed tiles, Moroccan tiles, and more.
Karishma Tiles has kept pace with the latest trends, incorporating stone surfaces featuring intricate artistry such as murals, inlays, thikri art, and handcrafted designs in 2021. Over the years I have garnered immense knowledge about stone art, specialising in designing mandirs with a deep understanding of Indian mythological, traditional, and ancient art, enabling me to create divine spaces that resonate with our clients. My expertise also extends to stone wall art, dining tables, inlay paintings, and more.
Sandeep brings a deep sense of creativity, Rohit excels in sales, while I manage the creative designing and backend operations. The team's efforts have revolutionised the tiles and stones industry in India, establishing four self-owned showrooms in Delhi NCR and several franchises across the country.
3. Tiles are no longer plain but have become an art form. What is your take on tiles being an element of art?
Tiles have been used for centuries as decorative elements in various buildings, including homes, businesses, and places of worship. Ceramic tiles, one of the oldest forms of decorative art, have been cherished for their durability and beauty. Handmade and hand-painted ceramic tiles have been valued since ancient times across the globe due to their accessibility and aesthetic appeal.
Today, decorative ceramic tiles remain highly popular, used both inside and outside buildings. Modern tiles come in a vast range of colours and can be commissioned for various applications, from swimming pools and exterior walls to bathrooms, kitchens, and wall art. Customers can choose handmade, hand-painted, or digitally printed tiles, allowing for limitless design possibilities.
Our mission at Karishma Tiles has always been to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and contemporary design aesthetics. We recognise the growing demand for personalised items that offer authenticity and uniqueness. To meet this demand, we specialise in designer surfaces where skilled artisans, or "karigars," meticulously craft designs to match each client's vision. This approach enhances the artistic value of our tiles, making the choices feel personal and meaningful to our clients.
4. Please explain the Mosaic and Thikri collections and how you translated these into tiles. From where do you get most of your orders, and which is the best-selling segment?
At Karishma Tiles, our Mosaic and Thikri collections exemplify our commitment to transforming tiles into captivating works of art, merging traditional techniques with contemporary design.
Mosaic Collection: Inspired by the ancient art of mosaic, this collection features intricately crafted patterns using small pieces of coloured glass, stone, and other materials. Each tile is meticulously created, with artisans arranging tiny fragments to form beautiful, intricate designs. The collection includes a variety of patterns, from geometric shapes to elaborate scenes, adding a unique and vibrant touch to any space. The process involves careful material selection, precise cutting, and expert arrangement, ensuring each mosaic tile represents exceptional artistry and craftsmanship.
Thikri Collection: Inspired by traditional Rajasthani Thikri art, which embeds mirrors into plaster to create decorative surfaces, Karishma Tiles has pioneered the application of this technique in stone. By embedding mirrors into stone, we achieve a shimmering, elegant effect that combines durability with beauty. This collection merges modern technology with traditional artistry, with artisans skilfully embedding mirrors to create dynamic light reflections. The Thikri collection adds luxury and cultural heritage to any setting, making spaces sparkle with sophistication.
By adapting these traditional art forms to tiles, we aim to preserve their rich heritage while offering contemporary applications. Our Mosaic and Thikri collections provide clients with the opportunity to incorporate timeless art forms into their homes and commercial spaces, adding beauty and cultural significance to their interiors. Karishma Tiles caters to a wide range of customers, from the general public to the elite, and works closely with over 1,000 architects and interior designers across India to drive our business.
5. It is difficult to be 100% sustainable. How do you try to incorporate sustainability into your business?
At Karishma Tiles, we acknowledge the challenges of achieving 100% sustainability in the stone and tile industry, but we are committed to integrating sustainable practices throughout our operations. Our approach focuses on responsible sourcing, eco-friendly manufacturing, and creating durable products that reduce the need for frequent replacements.
We source raw materials from environmentally responsible suppliers and utilise modern technology to minimise waste and energy consumption. Our products are designed to be long-lasting, which helps reduce the environmental impact associated with frequent replacements. Additionally, we offer eco-friendly products that meet environmental standards and educate our stakeholders about sustainability.
We continuously review and improve our practices to stay informed about the latest advancements in sustainable technology and methodologies. While complete sustainability is challenging, our commitment to these practices reflects our dedication to reducing our environmental impact and promoting a greener future. By working together, we can make a positive difference in the industry and contribute to a more sustainable tomorrow.
6. Can you name some of the architects and designers you have worked with?
We have established a strong network of over 1,000 architects and interior designers across India, successfully completing over 500,000 projects. This extensive experience has enabled us to build a diverse portfolio that showcases our expertise in the industry.
Our notable clients and projects include prominent names in the hospitality industry, such as Roseate Hotels, Marriott, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Bikanervala. We have also worked on various prestigious projects, including clubs and pubs in Delhi-NCR and educational institutions.
Our work extends to celebrity homes, including those of Jaya Bachchan, Shekhar Suman, Muttiah Muralitharan, Happy Singh, Alisha Chinai, and many more. Additionally, we have collaborated with influencers like Komal Pandey, further expanding our reach and expertise.
7. The festive season is about to start. How do you plan to tap into the upcoming season?
As the festive season approaches, Karishma Tiles and Stones is preparing to maximise this vibrant period with several strategic initiatives. We will launch targeted promotional campaigns offering special discounts and deals on our products, advertised across various platforms to attract a wide range of customers. To provide an exceptional shopping experience, we will enhance our in-store and online services, including personalised consultations and interactive design showcases.
We will also leverage our extensive network of architects and interior designers to collaborate on festive-themed projects and promotions. By showcasing our signature projects, we aim to highlight the quality and artistry of our work. To further engage our customers, we will host workshops and events focused on festive home décor and design trends, both in-person and virtual.
Our digital presence will be boosted through social media campaigns, email newsletters, and content marketing to reach potential customers looking to renovate or decorate their spaces during the festive season. By implementing these strategies, Karishma Tiles and Stones aims to capture the excitement of the festive season, offering our customers unique, high-quality products and exceptional service to enhance their celebrations.
8. Do you plan to launch any new collections in 2024?
Yes, we have an exciting new collection planned for launch in 2024. We will extensively explore printing Persian patterns and offer many more surprises.