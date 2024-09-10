Jaya Krishna Tummala: A Visionary Leader In Quality Assurance And Technological Innovation

Tummala’s qualifications are bolstered by prestigious certifications that highlight his expertise in both business intelligence and agile methodologies. He holds an SAP Associate certification in SAP BI/BO, affirming his proficiency in business intelligence and data management tools. Additionally, his certification as a SAFE 6.0 Agilist from Scaled Agile demonstrates his adeptness in applying agile frameworks to enhance project management and delivery. These certifications not only reflect his technical skills but also his commitment to advancing best practices in quality assurance and project management.