How Isha Sharma Is Changing Diabetes Care At Medtronic

Sharma’s leadership in project management has been crucial in enhancing Medtronic’s diabetes care solutions. One key example is her role in bringing the MiniMed 780G system to the U.S. market, a system that was approved by the FDA in 2023. This automated insulin delivery system is a combination of a continuous glucose monitoring system and an insulin pump, which is driven by an advanced algorithm, including the only state-of-the-art “meal detection” technology that provides automatic adjustments and corrections to a patient’s sugar levels every five minutes.