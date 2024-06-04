How India's Agritech Sector Is Forging Ahead Sustainable Growth Amidst Challenges

Arya.ag however believes that they are not here to replace the middlemen. Every stakeholder plays an essential role in trade and its integrated platform that connects farmers and FPOs with corporate buyers, processors and even small and large traders. "Our market linkage services have helped farmers and FPOs access a wider range of buyers and negotiate better prices for their produce. What is important is that Arya.ag is not a principal in the trade but a platform. We are not competing with the buyer or the seller, and this allays any concerns about trust and reliability. By bringing complete assurance and transparency in any trade against a nominal fee, the platform ensures that both buyers and sellers get the best value," says Prasanna Rao, CEO, Arya.ag. "By providing them with greater market visibility and improving farmer choices, incomes and networks, we are enabling farmers to capture a larger share of the value they create.”