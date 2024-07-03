Himanshu Jain’s Journey To Advancing Technology And Society Through AI

Himanshu’s early academic achievements paved the way for a future brimming with possibilities. After completing 12th grade at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram in 2018, Himanshu was drawn to one of the best research universities in the world: Duke University. He pursued a degree in Computer Science, immersing himself in cutting-edge research and collaborating with esteemed professors and peers in various labs, including the Big Ideas Lab and the Humans and Autonomy Lab. His projects were diverse and impactful, ranging from developing AI-driven health and fitness applications to creating digital aids for individuals with ADHD. These experiences solidified his passion for technology and equipped him with the skills to tackle real-world problems.