Hub4Business

From Paris To Hyderabad: PAUL debuts In The Heart Of Hyderabad!

PAUL Brings the Charm of Paris to Hyderabad with Authentic French Cuisine and Bakery Delights.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PAUL
From Paris To Hyderabad: PAUL debuts In The Heart Of Hyderabad!
info_icon

PAUL, the iconic French culinary brand with over 135 years of heritage, proudly opens its first outlet in Hyderabad at RMZ, Nexity. Known as the City of Pearls, Hyderabad offers a unique blend of rich history, stunning architecture, and a thriving tech industry—a perfect backdrop for PAUL's authentic French experience.

Renowned for its exquisite bakery treats and traditional French cuisine, PAUL has captivated palates worldwide since 1889. With a presence in 53 countries, PAUL's passion for bread-making and culinary excellence transcends borders, making it a global favourite.

With spacious indoor and outdoor seating for 200+ guests, the new Hyderabad location invites patrons to enjoy PAUL's renowned culinary delights in an elegant and welcoming ambiance. Drawing inspiration from French architectural elegance, the interiors exude warmth, enhancing the dining experience. Positioned as one of Hyderabad's premier culinary destinations, this venue seamlessly combines European cuisine, vibrant aesthetics, and captivating interiors, catering to discerning food lovers and social media enthusiasts alike.

Celebrated for its signature coffee, freshly baked breads, and delicate viennoiseries, PAUL brings the heart of French culinary tradition to every dish. Start with a perfectly brewed coffee paired with buttery croissants or flaky pastries, evoking the charm of an authentic French café.

The menu features iconic French dishes like the classic quiche Lorraine, croque-monsieur, savoury crêpes, rich French onion soup, and caramelized canelés, each crafted with PAUL's commitment to quality. These are complemented by handcrafted sourdough Napoletana pizzas, crisp tartines, artisanal pasta, healthy rice bowls, vibrant salads, and comforting soups. Guests can also enjoy gourmet sandwiches, creamy risottos, and a range of refreshing beverages, all prepared with the finest locally and internationally sourced ingredients.

For dessert, indulge in luxurious options such as the Fleur de Lys, Crème Brûlée, beautifully layered tiramisu, vibrant fruit tarts, and decadent éclairs—a sweet finale to a memorable dining experience.

From hearty breakfasts to indulgent dinners, PAUL welcomes guests to enjoy the ultimate dining experience from morning 9 am to midnight, allowing patrons to relish a wide range of exquisite cuisines and indulgent offerings throughout the day.

PAUL is currently present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and now in Hyderabad, Telangana. With plans to expand across the country, PAUL is bringing authentic French cuisine to everyone!

Visit PAUL today for a taste of Paris!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  3. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  4. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Opening Quarter Ends Goalless
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  2. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  3. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  4. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
  5. Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points