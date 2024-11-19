From Paris To Hyderabad: PAUL debuts In The Heart Of Hyderabad!

With spacious indoor and outdoor seating for 200+ guests, the new Hyderabad location invites patrons to enjoy PAUL's renowned culinary delights in an elegant and welcoming ambiance. Drawing inspiration from French architectural elegance, the interiors exude warmth, enhancing the dining experience. Positioned as one of Hyderabad's premier culinary destinations, this venue seamlessly combines European cuisine, vibrant aesthetics, and captivating interiors, catering to discerning food lovers and social media enthusiasts alike.