From Innovation To Excellence: Tejas Ashok's Impact On Machine Learning Modelling And Inference

Tejas involvement as an esteemed judge and mentor in various prestigious events underscores his dedication to fostering the next generation of tech leaders. He has judged hackathons and served as a keynote speaker at data hackathons. Additionally, Tejas has been an IT lifeline expert at a German-based hackathon, where each team had limited time to consult with him on critical challenges. He has conducted workshops and been a mentor at Western Canada's largest 24-hour hackathon, contributing significantly to the development of aspiring technologists. Tejas has also been granted a distinguished membership in the Institute of Analytics (IoA), based in the United Kingdom, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field, underscoring the exceptional nature of his achievements.