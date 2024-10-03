Expert Associate Director Geetesh Sanodia Leads Global CRM Strategy And Support, Achieving Significant Revenue Growth And Major Reduction In Manual Data Entry

According to Sanodia, the contributions extend beyond merely improving the technological landscape—his innovations are shaping how businesses adapt to the fast-paced demands of the digital economy. By focusing on automation and scalability, his work ensures that cloud infrastructures can evolve alongside business needs without compromising on performance or reliability. His efforts have also paved the way for companies to adopt more sustainable, future-proof technologies that are both cost-effective and adaptable. He emphasized, “The move to automated cloud management not only streamlines operations but also positions companies to innovate more freely, bringing new products and services to market faster while maintaining a strong competitive edge.”