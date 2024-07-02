Eventbrite India Launches Transformative Internship Program For Future Tech Innovators

"By investing in 10 exceptional interns from Hyderabad's KMIT (Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology) and CVR College of Engineering we're not just nurturing future leaders but building a strong foundation for Eventbrite's long-term growth. These bright minds will work out of our Hyderabad office for the next six months, tackling real-world challenges and gaining invaluable experience. Not only will this program introduce India's engineering minds to Eventbrite's culture and cutting-edge projects, but it also allows us to tap into their unique perspectives – a win-win for bringing the world together through live experiences!" said Smitha Adhyam, Principal Program Manager at Eventbrite India.