Eventbrite India Launches Transformative Internship Program For Future Tech Innovators

Eventbrite India proudly announces the launch of its inaugural internship program, dedicated to cultivating emerging talent and bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Scheduled to kick off in early July, this six-month program will immerse interns in hands-on learning opportunities focused on cutting-edge technology and cloud-native development. This internship program is focused on developing talent, driving innovation, and creating a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals for future success.
"The inception of Eventbrite India's maiden internship program stems from a vision to bridge industry skill gaps and equip college graduates with hands-on experience across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and agile software development methodologies. By immersing interns in real-world challenges and globally impactful projects, our goal is to not only refine their technical capabilities but also solidify Eventbrite's reputation as a leading hub for passionate techies in India," said Himanshu Verma, Country Lead and VP of engineering at Eventbrite India.
"Our approach focuses on tailored, individualized programs rather than mass training initiatives, ensuring each intern receives personalized attention and opportunities to unleash their full potential in doing what they love to do the most. This program underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and cultivating an inclusive environment where diverse professionals can thrive and spearhead transformative innovation while driving sustainable growth within our company," emphasized Verma.
"By investing in 10 exceptional interns from Hyderabad's KMIT (Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology) and CVR College of Engineering we're not just nurturing future leaders but building a strong foundation for Eventbrite's long-term growth. These bright minds will work out of our Hyderabad office for the next six months, tackling real-world challenges and gaining invaluable experience. Not only will this program introduce India's engineering minds to Eventbrite's culture and cutting-edge projects, but it also allows us to tap into their unique perspectives – a win-win for bringing the world together through live experiences!" said Smitha Adhyam, Principal Program Manager at Eventbrite India.
"We're thrilled to have crafted a mentorship framework that fosters a supportive environment for interns to ask questions, learn, and contribute and enriches our company culture by tapping into fresh perspectives and creative ideas. We make it a priority to match interns with projects that fit their skills and career aspirations. Each intern will benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals within Eventbrite, fostering personal and professional growth," said Gowri Sankar Varada, Senior Engineering Manager at Eventbrite.
"Our agile talent acquisition team, comprised of dedicated recruitment specialists and tech experts, conducted over 50 interviews in an intensive two-day span. We were genuinely impressed by the immense curiosity and enthusiastic energy displayed by the college graduates," said Nivi Bala, Recruiting Lead at Eventbrite India.
"Eventbrite champions diversity and inclusivity by actively fostering opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds. This internship program exemplifies our proactive approach to cultivating diverse talents and driving inclusivity in the tech sector," highlighted Laba Nawaz, DEI & EX Program Manager at Eventbrite India.