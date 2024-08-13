Dr. Santanu Paul On TalentSprint's Role In India's Tech Evolution

India already has enough electronics students graduating in very large numbers. When we announced the WISH (Women in Silicon Hardware) program and opened the first cohort with 50 seats because it was a pilot cohort, there were over 11,000 applications from electronics engineers from third-year women students. So, if 11,000 women engineers with electronics degrees are applying for jobs, it tells you how much pent-up demand is there for such jobs. Therefore, I would not say the problem is that we don't have the seats, we have the seats, but we don't have the training because those electronics student graduates are not trained enough. That's why we need programs like WISH to upskill them to the point where they become relevant for the industry. So, the good news is that supply exists; the bad news is that it has to be truly upskilled. And that's where the opportunity lies.