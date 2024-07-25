CMD Of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai, Honours Javed Akhtar With ‘Mahakavi Neeraj Samman-2024’ On The Death Anniversary Of Mahakavi Neeraj

On the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of poet, lyricist, and writer Gopal Das ‘Neeraj’, a Kavyanjali program was organized at the Press Club in Delhi under the leadership of Upendrra Rai, the CMD of Bharat Express and the patron of the Mahakavi Gopaldas Neeraj Foundation Trust. During this event, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was honored with the ‘Mahakavi Neeraj Samman-2024’.
In Memory of Mahakavi Neeraj
During the ceremony, Upendrra Rai, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, shared his first encounter with Gopaldas Neeraj, saying, “It was on February 11, 2010, during a Kavi Sammelan in Indore city that I first met Neeraj Ji. It continued, and during that time, I was introduced to his entire family over the phone. From that day on, we have lived like a family, sharing joys and sorrows and staying connected.”
Mahakavi Neeraj Was an Exceptional Astrologer - Upendrra Rai
Patron of the Trust, Upendrra Rai, narrated a unique story related to Neeraj Ji. He said, “Those who have studied Neeraj Sahab deeply would know that he was an exceptional astrologer. One of his good friends, who was a doctor, discovered that he had cancer. The doctor was very disheartened, but Neeraj Sahab asked him to show his horoscope. Neeraj Sahab examined the horoscope and said that it was impossible for him to have a disease like cancer and suggested a re-checkup. He promised to stop reading horoscopes if cancer was detected. The doctor got re-tested, and the report came back negative. Neeraj Sahab was a treasure trove of talents.”
Chairman of Bharat Express and patron of the Mahakavi Gopaldas Neeraj Foundation Trust, Upendrra Rai and Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang honored poet and writer Javed Akhtar with the ‘Mahakavi Neeraj Samman-2024’. During the event, CMD Upendrra Rai presented Javed Akhtar with a cheque of one lakh rupees. Upendrra Rai described Javed Akhtar as a highly influential personality. He said, “I can say that I have been influenced by a few speakers in my life. I first mention Osho Acharya Rajneesh, followed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, and thirdly, Javed Sahab. His oratory skills and deep understanding of subjects are remarkable. I also mention my brother Kumar Vishwas in fourth place.”
Distinguished Guests Honored
Additionally, actor Annu Kapoor, producer-director Boney Kapoor, and writer Rumi Jafry were also honored during the Kavyanjali program. CMD Upendrra Rai of Bharat Express presented Annu Kapoor with a memento and a shawl.
CMD Upendrra Rai is the Patron of Mahakavi Gopaldas Trust.
The ‘Neeraj Samman Ceremony’ was organized by Bharat Express Chairman, MD, and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai, along with Gopaldas Neeraj’s son Mrigank Prabhakar. The program was also supported by the Press Club, Hindi Academy, and the Mahakavi Gopaldas Neeraj Foundation Trust.