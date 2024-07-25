CMD Of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai, Honours Javed Akhtar With ‘Mahakavi Neeraj Samman-2024’ On The Death Anniversary Of Mahakavi Neeraj

Mahakavi Neeraj Was an Exceptional Astrologer - Upendrra Rai

Patron of the Trust, Upendrra Rai, narrated a unique story related to Neeraj Ji. He said, “Those who have studied Neeraj Sahab deeply would know that he was an exceptional astrologer. One of his good friends, who was a doctor, discovered that he had cancer. The doctor was very disheartened, but Neeraj Sahab asked him to show his horoscope. Neeraj Sahab examined the horoscope and said that it was impossible for him to have a disease like cancer and suggested a re-checkup. He promised to stop reading horoscopes if cancer was detected. The doctor got re-tested, and the report came back negative. Neeraj Sahab was a treasure trove of talents.”