Amity Institute For Competitive Examinations (AICE) Achieved Remarkable Success In JEE Advanced 2024 And NEET 2024

Such impressive statistics reflect the quality of education, the rigour of the coaching, and the dedication of both students and faculty at AICE.

Stellar Results in NEET 2024

AICE's success story extends beyond engineering to medical entrance exams as well. In NEET 2024, AICE students have performed admirably, achieving high scores and rank that place them among the top medical aspirants in the country. The notable achievers include:

Nimay Rastogi - 715 out of 720, AIR 254, Category Rank 159

Simrah Ali - 707 out of 720, AIR 728, Category Rank 217

Arjun Lohumi - 706 out of 720, AIR 823, Category Rank 479

Shreyash Raj - 700 out of 720, AIR 2104, Category Rank 1119

Soumya Chopra - 700 out of 720, AIR 2241, Category Rank 1192

The highlights of AICE's performance in NEET 2024 include:

Nimay Rastogi scored 715 marks.

5 AICE students scored 700 and above marks.

10 AICE students scored 650 and above marks.

22 AICE students scored 600 and above marks.

89.73% of AICE students qualified for NEET 2024.

These results are a testament to AICE's comprehensive approach to coaching, which emphasizes not just academic excellence but also strategic preparation and personal growth.

Leadership Speaks

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of Amity Education Group, expressed her immense pride and satisfaction with the results: "We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements in JEE Advanced and NEET 2024. Their success is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality education they received at AICE. Our faculty members have played a crucial role in guiding these students to their dreams."

Mrs. Meenakshi Rawal, Director of AICE, also shared her joy: "It is heartening to see our students perform so well in these highly competitive exams. At AICE, we believe in a holistic approach to education, providing personalized attention and continuous mentoring to each student. These results are a testament to our commitment to excellence."

The AICE Advantage

AICE’s continued success can be attributed to several key factors that distinguish it from other coaching institutes: