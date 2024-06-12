Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Hari Hara Suthan - Nutrition For Hair Health: What To Eat To Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss, medically termed alopecia, is a common concern affecting millions worldwide. While genetics, hormonal changes, and medical conditions play significant roles, emerging research suggests that diet may also influence hair health and loss.1

Dr. Hari Hara Suthan
info_icon

Proteins: Because the hair shaft is composed almost entirely of protein, namely, keratin, the protein component of the diet is critical for the production of normal, healthy hair. Constituent amino acids such as cysteine and methionine, from which the hair follicle can build up the keratin, can be consumed.2

Iron: Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, particularly in certain groups like premenopausal women and vegans. Replenishing iron stores through dietary modification and supplementation may prevent hair loss and promote regrowth.3,4

Carbohydrates: The rate of mitosis is sensitive to the calorific value of the diet, provided mainly by carbohydrates. Calorie restriction affects the energy supply to the hair follicle, which can lead to hair loss.2,4

Vitamins: Vitamins A, C, and E act as antioxidants, shielding hair follicles from oxidative stress. Biotin and niacin, part of the B vitamin family, aid hair growth and deter thinning. Adequate vitamin D levels are vital for healthy follicles. Supplementation has shown hair regrowth benefits for those deficient.4

Other Micronutrients: Adequate zinc levels are vital for immune function and protein synthesis in hair follicles, aiding growth and recovery. Selenium deficiency and oxidative stress are additional factors associated with hair loss.3,4

To conclude,

It is a well-evidenced fact that the quantity and quality of hair are closely related to the nutritional state of an individual.2 If you think you may be experiencing hair loss due to a nutrient deficiency, talk with a healthcare professional. They may suggest you get a blood test to assess your micronutrient levels and rule out deficiencies.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu In India, 4-Year-Old In West Bengal Infected
  3. BJP To Announce Arunachal Pradesh CM Pick Today, Pema Khandu Likely To Be Retained
  4. Mental Health Institute In Chandigarh Receives Bomb Threat Over Email
  5. Role In Key Counter-Terror Ops To Border Talks With China: Meet Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, India's Next Army Chief
Entertainment News
  1. Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando
  2. Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Trailer Review: Rohit Saraf-Pashmina Roshan Promise A Fresh Gen Z Tale Dealing With Friendship And Love
  4. Lalit Pandit Reveals Kumar Sanu Didn't Give Credit To Jatin-Lalit And Anand Bakshi For DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekh To'
  5. Jibraan Khan Opens Up About Playing Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Son In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams Qualified For Super 8s, Eliminated So Far - Check Full List
  2. IND Vs QAT, FIFA WC Qualifiers: 'Will Make You Proud' Says Captain Gurpreet Singh's To Fans
  3. Australia Vs Namibia: Aussies Win Big, Seal Super 8 Berth At T20 World Cup - In Pics
  4. IND Vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 'Irregular' Goal Killed Dream Of India, Says Igor Stimac
  5. India Vs Qatar, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Stimac's Future Uncertain After Controversial Loss
World News
  1. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
  2. Elon Musk Announces Rollout Of 'Private Likes' Feature To Protect User Privacy On X
  3. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
  4. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  5. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka