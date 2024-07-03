Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Ajay Goyal - Understanding Your Skin Type: How To Determine And Care For It

Discover your unique skin type and learn how to care for it with our expert guide. Understand the characteristics of normal, dry, oily, combination, and sensitive skin and get personalized skincare tips to achieve a healthy and radiant complexion

Dr. Ajay Goyal
info_icon

  • Your skin is as unique as you are, and understanding its type is essential for maintaining its health and appearance.

  • Skin type is determined by factors such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle, and each type requires specific care to stay balanced and radiant.

  • By identifying your skin type and following tailored skincare routines, you can achieve a healthy, glowing complexion.

Types of Skin:

There are five main skin types:

  • Normal skin is smooth and well-balanced, with few imperfections, minimal sensitivity, and no noticeable oiliness or dryness.

  • Dry skin lacks moisture and may feel tight, flaky, or rough, especially after washing and in harsh weather conditions.

  • Oily skin produces excess sebum, leading to shiny, greasy skin and frequent breakouts. 

  • Combination skin features a combination of oily and dry areas, with an oily T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) and dry cheeks.

  • Sensitive skin is prone to irritation, redness, and allergic reactions, often reacting negatively to harsh skincare products or environmental factors.

To determine your skin type, observe how your skin feels throughout the day and after cleansing.

Once you've identified your skin type, tailor your skincare routine accordingly. Basic skincare tips include:

  • Use gentle, hydrating cleansers for dry skin, oil-free products for oily skin, and mild, non-irritating products for sensitive skin.

  • Moisturize regularly to keep your skin hydrated, regardless of your skin type.

  • Use sunscreen daily to protect against UV damage. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

  • Never wear makeup to bed.

  • Eat a healthy diet, stay hydrated, and do not smoke.

Special Recommendations:

For dry skin:

  • Limit showers and baths to once daily, keeping them short.

  • Avoid vigorous scrubbing during bathing or drying.

  • Apply a rich moisturizer immediately after bathing. Reapply as necessary throughout the day.

  • Use a humidifier to add moisture to indoor air and maintain moderate indoor temperatures.

For oily skin care:

  • Limit washing to twice daily and after heavy sweating. Do not scrub.

  • Avoid picking, popping, or squeezing pimples

  • Select skincare products and cosmetics labeled "non-comedogenic" to avoid pore-clogging.

For sensitive skin

  • Identify potential triggers to prevent reactions. While triggers vary, they often stem from specific skincare products.

By understanding your skin type and implementing appropriate skincare practices, you can achieve a healthy, radiant complexion that reflects your inner beauty and confidence. Remember to listen to your skin's needs and adjust your routine as necessary to maintain its health and vitality for years to come.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  2. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  3. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
  4. Assam Floods Death Toll 56, Srinagar Hotter Than Delhi, Several Roads Shut In Himachal | Weather Updates
  5. Hyderabad: Real Estate Salesman Spikes Woman's Cold Drink, Sexually Assaults Her In Car; Arrested | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  2. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  3. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
  4. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  5. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid