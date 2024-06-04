Education

NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard

National Testing Agency has declared the NEET UG 2024 Result. The result for the NEET UG Exam was declared on the same day as the Lok Sabha Election Result 2024. Students who appeared for the NEET UG Exam can download their scorecards from the offcial website - exams.nta.ac.in