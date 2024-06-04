NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard

National Testing Agency has declared the NEET UG 2024 Result. The result for the NEET UG Exam was declared on the same day as the Lok Sabha Election Result 2024. Students who appeared for the NEET UG Exam can download their scorecards from the offcial website - exams.nta.ac.in
NEET UG 2024 Exam was conducted on May 5 for around 24 lakh students. Along with the result, NTA has also released the final answer key for the NEET UG Exam.
NEET 2024 Result OUT - How To Download NEET UG Scorecard
Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG 2024
A new page will open, click on the link for NEET UG Scorecard
Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked for
Your NEET 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
After the NEET UG Result, the Medical Counselling Committee will release the schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2024. Students who have cleared their NTA NEET Exam will be eligible to apply for the UG Medical counselling process.
NEET UG exam is conducted for students who wish to apply to udnergraduate medical programmes and courses across India.
As per reports, the NEET 2024 cuttoff is 720–164 for General/EWS candidates and 163-129 for SC/ST/OBC students. For the 2023 NEET UG reuslt, the cut off stood at 136-107 for SC/ST/OBC students, 136-121 for GN/EWS-PwD students, and 720-137 for the GN/EWS category.
NEET 2024 was conducted across 557 Cities in India, including 14 Cities Outside India. The scorecard link has been made available now for all students on the official website.