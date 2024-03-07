Sixty Is Just The Beginning For Sangeeta Bahl, A Former Beauty Queen-Turned Everest Topper

Bahl scaled Mt Everest in 2018 at the age of 53, becoming the oldest Indian woman to do so. But Bahl wasn’t always interested in scaling mountains. In fact, she had a successful career as an air hostess. Her first summit was at the ripe age of 47 when she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, along with her husband. That was followed by Mount Elbrus in Europe. The couple then became the third and fourth Indians to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica and also scaled Mount Aconcagua in South America and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. The athlete in her is not done yet.