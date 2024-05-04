Review: Rochelle Potkar's 'Coins in Rivers' Is A Periphery Of Some Personal Notes

Erotica, historically, has reached the zenith of the genre for women who managed to play with their desires and fuel them using a leaking pen. Rochelle’s erotic poem, ‘10 Things I Want to Do to You’, documents an array of her mystical offering which are meant to fertilize her lover’s senses. Lust seeks the spots where need and wish would get watered to create cracks to free the limbs of our mind. Foreplay is a process to navigate through the strengths and vulnerabilities associated with an attachment or relationship. To deepen it, the poet writes: wide-angle your thighs/like da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man of math/to know the coordinates of your desire. So, the vision pierces through the physical dimension and constructs seduction in places where the coordinates take her to titillate the desire of the one who is being seduced to be the warrior. It is a matter of exhaustion, and consumption. The poet equally uplifts and decimates ideological differences which usually creates unhealthy ripples in a relationship by scribbling: Lastly, I want to/kiss the arches of your feet/locate your Achilles’ heel/the varicose of your journey/rumble of a hero’s arrival – /left-foot tandav of ideology/right-foot ballet of universal manifestoes. The geography of a man’s body gets acknowledged only by a woman’s voice.