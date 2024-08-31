'Ravana’s Lanka: The Landscape Of A Lost Kingdom' Review: An Intriguing Mix Of The Myth And The Real

Jayewardene puts her architectural skills to archaeological use as she tracks Ravana's history down various mountain trails with the threats of maneating leopards and marauding elephants to be tackled. While Ram gets not much mention she points out an inscription in a cave by Ravana's daughter as proof that the king of the Mayurangas existed. She also tells the story of his banishing his baby daughter to King Janak's fields so that she would not destroy Lanka which like all such predictions came true since he later heard that she was unhappy in her forest hut and kidnapped her. However again, she is unsure which story to follow in the end since the fact that Ravana never touched Sita was apparent and the fact that he would kidnap a woman for lust and then let her be seems unlikely.