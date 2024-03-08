How The Idea Of Being Picture Perfect Is Fuelling The Botox Bazaar

I am writing this from a place in life where I think I am over all that. It used to bother me. I have coloured my hair to conceal my greys and took laser to get rid of the hair on my chin. I have a very specific wardrobe now compared to a few years ago where my clothing would pass as that of a tomboy. I follow a very Yohji Yamamoto aesthetic when I do indeed dress up and it almost feels like a dream where I can dress up like that. It is not so bad if I think about it. I am exploring fashion and my identity in a way that I did not before. I put on some make-up and then use a wet towel to clean it. It is fun. Just some things to try to fit in in this archaic idea of what is it to be a girl. I have somewhat reconciled with this notion only after I have changed to an extent that at least I am not looked down upon. I know I can navigate situations with ease where I am supposed to be presentable and all. All that at the cost of losing some sort of integrity.